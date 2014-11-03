Biamp Amps Up Long Beach Courthouse

Biamp Systems has announced that its Tesira digital signal processor (DSP)-based media system and Audia digital audio platform are driving a distributed audio solution for the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach, CA. The recently completed 531,000-square-foot structure replaces the previous outdated courthouse. Among the features in the $347 million state-of-the-art facility is a flawless AV delivery system.



The court house.

"The Long Beach community was in desperate need of a new courthouse, and the state of California worked with the private consortium who built and now operates the courthouse to create a facility that integrated first-class technology, forward-thinking design concepts, and eye-catching interior materials," said Frank Vass, manager of engineering for the project's system integrator, ExhibitOne Corporation. "This meant rethinking the entire space to ensure that an AV solution could meet the needs for both public and private spaces while adapting to the unique acoustic aspects of the new facility."

To ensure robust audio capabilities across the new courthouse, Biamp equipment was selected to provide the framework for the building-wide audio design. Combining the features and capabilities of both the Tesira and Audia DSP platforms, the final solution provided customized, high-quality audio to diverse spaces such as the new jury assembly room and thirty-one courtrooms. Furthermore, the Biamp solution leveraged Tesira's multiple protocol flexibility (AVB, CobraNet, and Dante) and Audia's sound reinforcement capabilities — allowing ExhibitOne to easily ensure efficient transport and clear-sounding audio to all the spaces across multiple floors.