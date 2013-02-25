DSE 2013 New Product Pavilion to Showcase Digital Signage Technology

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present some of the newest technology in the digital signage, interactive technologies and digital out-of-home media industries on February 27-28, 2013 in Las Vegas.

ViewStation's Outdoor Touchscreen Wayfinding Kiosk.



DSE’s New Product Pavilion will feature new and innovative products that attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand, including:

•22MILES Wayfinding’s Mobile Wayfinding Software

•Actineon, Inc.’s Whisper 7-1U Windows 7 or 8 Signage Player

•Akasa (Asia) Corp.’s EULER (AK-ITXO5-BK) Fanless Case

•Anovo Co., Ltd.’s Digital Signage for Outdoor

•AOpen America’s OpenSign

•Armodilo Display Solutions’ Freestanding Tablet Display

•AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.’s AVerCaster Combo

•AXIOMTEK’s OPS870

•Barix Technology, Inc’s Annuncicom 60

•Beacon Extender, Inc.’s VW-919 Video-Wall over IP

•Black Box’s MediaCentro IPX Extender for Videowalls

•BrightSign, LLC’s BrightSign XD

•C2G’s TruLink HDMI Active Optical Cable

•Capital Networks’ Audience for Android

•Chief’s LVMU Video Wall Cart

•Christie Digital’s FHD661-W Weatherall Series Outdoor TV Display

•Cisco’s Edge 300 Digital Media Player

•ComQi’s Passport

•Dataprobe’s iBoot-DC

•Delphi Display Systems’ DynaScan’s DS55LX3

•DT Rsearch’s MS1600X Multi Screen Appliance

•DynaScan’s DS55LX3

•Four Winds Interactive’s FWI Sofware Version 45 – “Tahiti”

•Hall Rsearch’s UHBXDigital Sidewalk Signboard

•iBASE Technology (USA), Inc.’s SI-38 Signature Book Digital Signage Player

•iDISPLAY’s iDISPLAY Tablet 21.5-inch with Pulse Technology

•INDS Technology, Inc.’s iS-1600 fanless signage player

•ITSENCLOSURES –ViewStation’s Outdoor Touchscreen Wayfinding Kiosk

•LG Electronics USA, Inc.’s WS50 LED Large Screen Monitor

•Lo-K Systems, Inc.’s LOOK: Live Optical Objective Keypoints

•Marshall Electronics’ DP-1203k-FM Integrated Player

•Matrox Graphics, Inc.’s Matrox Maevex video distribution over IP

•Mimo Monitors’ Magic Touch Delux

•Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America’s MDT-701S Back-lit 70” monitor

•Nanonation, Inc.’s iPad Digital Signage

•NEC Display Solutions’ V552 55” LCD Display

•Peerless – AV’s Pico Broadcaster

•Philips Commercial Signage’s VL Series

•Reality Interactive, LLC’s bitSHUTTLE CMS

•Reflect Systems, Inc.’s Interactive Greeter Kiosk

•Samil CTS, Inc.’s Clear View 224

•SensyTouch’s 42-inch all-in-one Multi-touch System

•Shuttle Computer’s DS61 Digital Signage Player

•SoundGraphic, Inc.’s YOUFRAME

•SVSi, inc.’s ATR201 Audio Transceiver

•TouchSystems’ InnovaTouch32

•Visix’s APPOINT “Digital Signage for PowerPoint”

•WEGENER’s iPump 725 Digital Signage Server/Player

•West Pond Enterprises, LLC’s FlexStream

•WHOOSH! Inc.’s Screen Shine

To learn more about the new products to debut at DSE 2013, visit: http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/dse-2013-new-products-pavilion.

Chris Gibbs, president of ExpoNation, LLC, the producer of Digital Signage Expo, said, “Creativity, innovation and growth continue to be hallmarks of our industry and nowhere is that more apparent than on the DSE 2013 trade show floor and in DSE’s New Product Pavilion Showcase.”