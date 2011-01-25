Premier Mounts Introduces Pro AV Support Program

New York, NY--This year, Premier Mounts says that its dealers will experience the strongest dealer program Premier Mounts has ever created with best-in-class profit and support programs. The centerpiece of the new support programs is the new P4 – Premier Purchase Protection Program. This new offering from Premier Mounts provides a liberal 6-month return policy to cover unexpected design or product changes. It won’t matter what happens, whether the customer changes their mounts during installation, the product doesn’t fit into a certain structure, or there’re simply too many mounts ordered for the project.

“Our bold new P4 – Premier Purchase Protection Program demonstrates the confidence we have in our products and our deep understanding and support of the business and project needs of system integration,” said Lee Dodson, president of Premier Mounts.

The new P4 – Premier Purchase Protection Program is offered to all Premier Mounts Pro AV dealers. The objective of this program is to reduce the impact of system design changes on a system integrator and encourage them to try out new products. A 6-month NO RESTOCK fee period to return un-needed products to Premier Mounts avoids costly restocking fees that are normally applied – even when changes are outside of an integrator’s control.

The new P4 – Premier Purchase Protection Program features:

• 6-Month No Restocking Fee Returns

• Full Credit for Original Purchase Price

• Returns Accepted for Any Reason

• Lifetime Warranty