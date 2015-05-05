beyerdynamic Quinta

The What: beyerdynamic's Quinta product family, its 5th generation of wireless conference technology, continues to grow. The future-proof system uses the latest technology, such as intelligent, reliable frequency selection, an AVB interface and control via smartphone or tablet PC.

The What Else: Three different voting options are available with the new Quinta system: parliamentary, multiple choice and public opinion. The software allows results to be displayed in many different ways. Additionally, there is an archive function, as well as the possibility to export the results.