Grass Valley Adds Simul Capture Option

Grass Valley has introduced the Simul Capture Option for the company's EDIUS 6 nonlinear editing system.

The Simul Capture Option allows users to ingest live video on one EDIUS client while they simultaneously begin to edit it on a different EDIUS client. EDIUS clients connected via K2 SAN or EDIUS Workgroup Storage can individually access and edit the video, allowing for multiple edits from the same source.

Videos can be ingested as MXF format (MPEG-2, AVC-Intra, DVCPRO, HQ codec) as well as AVI format (Grass Valley’s HQ / HQX CODEC and Uncompressed). Editing markers can be placed within the captured live content, allowing for a smoother editing workflow.