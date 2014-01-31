Matrox Mojito 4K Now Offers 4K 10-bit H.264 Intra-Frame Rendering

- Now available is the Matrox 10-bit H.264 intra-frame rendering with the Matrox Mojito 4K quad 3G-SDI 4K video monitoring card for use with Adobe Premiere Pro CC on Windows platforms.
- Matrox Mojito 4K enables realtime monitoring and output of video footage at resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and at frame rates up to 60 fps (4Kp60).
- “With the Mojito 4K card, Matrox leads the way in 4K post-production with Adobe Premiere Pro CC, providing the only solution that offers 10-bit H.264 intra-frame rendering for a complete end-to-end 4K delivery workflow,” said Wayne Andrews, product manager at Matrox. “Until now, all renders were done at a maximum resolution of 1080; Mojito 4K lets users ingest, edit, render and export in full 4K.”
- Matrox Mojito 4K will be demonstrated at BVE 2014 (Excel London, Feb. 25-27, Stand H19).
- Key features of Matrox Mojito 4K:
- · 4K (4096 x 2160), QFHD (3840 x 2160), 2K(2048 x 1080), HD and SD output resolutions
- · 60 fps frame rate support, even at 4K resolution
- · 2K, QFHD/UFD and full 4K 10-bit H.264 intra-frame rendering for Adobe Premiere Pro CC
- · SD, HD and 3G-SDI connectivity per SMPTE 259, 292 and 424/425M Level A and Level B mapping
- · 8- and 10-bit YUV output at all resolutions and frames rates
- · Up to 16 channels of SDI embedded audio support
- · Bi-level and tri-level genlock input
- · Single ¾-length PCIe card with five full-size BNC connectors directly on the card bracket
- · Highly optimized Adobe Mercury Transmit plug-ins for Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe Prelude CC and Adobe SpeedGrade CC
- · WYSIWYG support for Adobe After Effects CC and Photoshop CC
- Matrox Mojito 4K, priced at $1995 US (€1795, £1495) not including local taxes and delivery, is now available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers. Support for 10-bit H.264 intra-frame rendering is part of Matrox driver release 1.1 for Windows, which is available now to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website.