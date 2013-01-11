ViewCast Adds Osprey 100e Model

- ViewCast Corporation has introduced the Osprey 100e, for capturing video-only camera feeds simply and cost-effectively. The low-profile, single-channel Osprey 100e is optimized with the latest PCI Express (PCIe) technology for compatibility with current computer architecture.
- For significantly higher transfer speeds and low latency, ViewCast designed the Osprey 100e with the PCIe bus standard. The format of the Osprey 100e not only enhances video capture, but also eases incorporation with newer computers. With PCIe x1 connectivity, the Osprey 100e fits all PCIe slots.
- “For video-only capture from a standard analog source, the Osprey 100 is a longtime favorite of our budget-conscious customers,” said John Hammock, president and CEO of ViewCast. “The introduction of the Osprey 100e model allows our security, enterprise, government and OEM systems integrator customers a smooth transition to new computer architectures with the same ViewCast reliability they’re accustomed to.”
- The Osprey 100e card captures full-frame video at 30 frames per second at full standard-definition resolution. The single-channel capture card has four switchable inputs, including one for S-Video. For additional input options, users can integrate multiple Osprey 100e cards in a single system or mix and match other Osprey cards. With advanced capture capability from video-only camera feeds, the Osprey 100e is ideal for a diverse array of applications, including ATM, security, surveillance, medical imaging and scientific equipment, enabling live streaming and video on demand. The card’s low-profile design allows for a fit into even small form factor computers.
- The Osprey driver supports Microsoft DirectShow API. A Linux OS driver will be available through the open source community in early 2013.