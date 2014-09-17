BenQ’s New Public Information Display

BenQ America Corp. announced the release of the new 50-inch SV500 public information display (PID). Designed for retail, hospitality, corporate, and education sectors, the commercial-grade panel features FHD resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and flexible installation options to create videowalls of up to 10 x 10 units easily. Equipped with BenQ's Multiple Display Administrator (MDA), the SV500 makes signage system management simple via remote monitoring and control capabilities, creating the newest member of the market's value-conscious signage category.

BenQ SV500 PID

Featuring 400 nits of brightness and Full HD 1080p resolution across 50 inches, the LED-backlit SV500 panel can be used in both portrait and landscape modes — making it easy for integrators to provide engaging signage content that meets any installation requirement. Perfect for quickly creating large videowalls, a series of slim-bezel SV500 units can be daisy-chained together without complicating setups via video signal splitters. Equipped with in/out VGA and DVI ports, the SV500 also allows users to increase flexibility by displaying content from either analog or digital sources.

"The SV500 was engineered to maximize PID versatility while providing users with a combination of performance and affordable videowall capabilities," said Bob Wudeck, Associate Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at BenQ America Corp. "By using MDA to monitor and control multiple units in addition to the SV500's USB plug-and-play functionality, the panel allows shops, universities, hotels, and office buildings to access a simple, flexible solution for their everyday digital signage requirements."