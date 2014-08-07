BenQ’s MW665 Video Projector

BenQ America Corp. announced the latest addition to its M6 series, the MW665 projector. Designed for professional applications in environments such as houses of worship, classrooms, and boardrooms, the device boasts 3,200 ANSI lumens of brightness, a 13,000:1 contrast ratio, and SmartEco energy-saving features to lower the projector’s total cost of ownership (TCO).

BenQ's MW665 projector

Featuring BenQ’s Colorific technology and native WXGA resolution, the MW665 brings more picture details to the screen and displays more than a billion colors for better image quality. A Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solution, the MW665 features LAN display and control, in addition to wireless connectivity. When paired with the BenQ QPresenter Pro app, participants can collaborate and share documents, photos, and Web content directly from their mobile devices or wirelessly for projection to any display in 2D or 3D.

“The MW665 makes the most of any BYOD scenario by facilitating the delivery of content in any setting,” said Bob Wudeck, Associate Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at BenQ America Corp. “This new projector offers easy installation and setup, provides remote maintenance and monitoring functions, and, with BenQ’s Colorific and SmartEco technologies, delivers high performance and energy savings throughout the product’s lifecycle.”

For IT managers, facility-wide maintenance is made simple with LAN control, enabling easy remote monitoring and control directly from an administrator’s workstation. With LAN display, audio and video signals are carried to the projector via a single LAN cable. The MW665 also provides support for AMX, Crestron, and PJLink systems, making system interoperability even more efficient. For increased installation flexibility, the MW665 features horizontal and vertical keystone calibration to create a perfectly rectangular image no matter what constraints a room presents. A USB and Office Viewer make PC-less presentations possible by allowing presenters to plug in their USB drives.

When using the projector’s SmartEco mode, the MW665 automatically adjusts lamp power by up to 70 percent to use just the right amount of brightness, resulting in up to 10,000 hours of lamp life without compromising picture quality. For environments where the projector has to remain powered on, BenQ’s LumenCare setting enables the unit to maintain constant brightness for the first 2,100 hours of lamp life. To further reduce power consumption, an “Eco Blank” mode allows presenters to blank out the screen whenever projection isn’t needed, while a “No Source Detected” mode automatically lowers brightness to 30 percent when no signal has been detected for more than three minutes. In “Standby” mode, the projector will lower power consumption to less than 0.5W during periods of inactivity, providing even greater energy savings and further lowering TCO.

For complete connectivity, the MW665 features HDMI, D-sub, USB, miniUSB, and RJ45 ports, which enable inputs from several sources, while a microphone slot, audio in and out jacks, and 2W speakers offer convenience by adding sound capabilities to make the device a complete multimedia hub.