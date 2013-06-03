Tatung Expands TM Economic Series Commercial Grade CCTV Displays

The What: Tatung USA has announced the latest addition to its TM Economic Series Commercial Grade CCTV Displays: the TME24.

The What Else: The TME24 is a wide-screen 24-inch full HD 1080p LED display that is power packed with all the features and benefits of the TM Series. Featuring 1920 x 1080 resolution, the TME24 includes composite video, VGA, HDMI, and audio inputs. Designed for commercial grade 24/7 applications, the TME24 is reliable and is equally suited for analog and high definition megapixel display applications. The TME24 incorporates LED back light technology which results in a slimmer design, much less weight, and less power consumption that results in lower energy use and costs.