Women in CE Opens Registration for Entrepreneurial Forum

Women in Consumer Electronics (CE) will open registration on March 15 for the second annual Women in CE Career Enhancement Forum entitled "Empower Your Entrepreneurial Spirit," taking place on June 25 and returning to the Rubin Museum of Art in New York City.



The event will be held in conjunction with CE Week and is hosted by Women in CE, an industry organization that promotes the advancement of women in the consumer electronics industry. The Forum serves up a full day of sessions, topics, workshops, and keynote speakers that relate to career enhancement for all corporate, small business, and entrepreneurial women pursuing a career in consumer electronics.

This year's opening keynote speaker is Kay Koplovitz, founder of USA Networks and former chair to President Clinton's bipartisan National Women's Business Council. Koplovitz is also the co-creator of Springboard Enterprises, an organization that selects, trains, and presents women-led companies to raise venture capital. Also during the Forum, Springboard co-founder Amy Millman will present the Dolphin Tank — a supportive business pitch platform for exchanging feedback and ideas as part of the program's featured workshops.

The Forum's closing keynote remarks will be delivered by Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and bestselling author of "Know Your Value." Brzezinski's newest book discusses perceptions of value and how successful women today have achieved their deserved recognition and financial worth in the workplace.

Returning to lead a featured workshop is Sam Horn, author of "POP! Create the Perfect Pitch, Title and Tagline for Anything." She will present "OWN IT! How to Give and Get the Respect you Deserve," addressing how tangible systems and approaches can help people communicate with confidence to increase influence, authority, and results.

"Our second annual forum will feature sessions and discussions that are designed to provide women with strategies and tools that will make entrepreneurship a more integral part of their business approach, regardless of the size of their businesses. It is the spirit of entrepreneurship that fuels success," said Carol Campbell, founder of Women in CE. "We are very excited about our lineup of speakers including Kay Koplovitz and Mika Brzezinski who will touch on a variety of themes that will encourage participants from all sectors of the CE industry to think bigger and bolder within the realms of innovation and possibility. We encourage attendees to register early since we expect this year's Career Enhancement Forum to rapidly sell out."

The forum, to be held at the Rubin Museum of Art at 150 W. 17th St. in New York, is open to all women working in all segments of the CE industry including manufacturers, major retailers, specialty retailers, suppliers, integrators, distributors, manufacturers' representatives, buying groups, and consultants. Additional sessions will be announced soon. New this year is a networking breakfast with a closing reception wrapping up the full day.