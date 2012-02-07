QSC Appoints Peavey, Spittle to Manager Positions

Costa Mesa, CA--QSC Audio Products has announced the addition of two new members to its professional team, with the appointments of Joe Peavey to the position of product manager, software, and Steve Spittle to the position of business development manager.

As product manager, software, Peavey will be working with the Q-Sys team to identify and define improvements and additions to Q-Sys software functionality as well as providing some high-level technical support for Q-Sys.

Peavey has a lengthy background in the installed sound market by his work with the family business, Peavey Electronics, specifically working in manufacturing, tech support and finally product manager of the MediaMatrix line of DSP products. Since leaving Peavey in 2006, Peavey has focused on creating hardware and software solutions for various audio manufacturers and consulting services for integrators in the U.S. and Canada.

“In the many months since my first interactions with the company, QSC continually amazes me with their attention to the market, their workforce and quality,” said Peavey. “I am proud to join forces with an organization of their caliber and reputation on a product at the top of its game."

Steve Spittle, in his new role at business development manager will focus on expanding opportunities for growth in the company’s integrated systems business.

Spittle was previously western U.S. sales manager at Avid, and a vice president/owner at Millar Electronics, a manufacturers’ rep firm located in the southeastern U.S.

“QSC makes great products and cares about its customers,” said Steve. “I’m looking forward to working with this dynamic team to continue to build on this foundation for growth.”