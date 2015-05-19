Beale Street Audio Sonic Vortex Technology

The What: Beale Street Audio's Sonic Vortex combines proven design methods with what would traditionally be a very long port, and wraps it around the internal cavity of the enclosure.

The What Else: It equates to a "complex simplicity" that took years to develop. This produces bass that far exceeds what you would expect from a small cabinet. The main port is separated into multiple ports containing what we call ns. The ns can be designed and adjusted to maximize the sound in enclosures of various sizes and depths, even very shallow ones. This design also makes the cabinet more rigid for further acoustical reinforcement.