QSC Named Among Top OC Workplaces

Costa Mesa, CA--QSC Audio Products has been named one of the Top Orange County Workplaces for the second year in a row, according to the daily newspaper, The Orange County Register.

The results were based upon anonymous survey results from almost 20,000 employees from various companies surveyed throughout the region.

For the survey, employees were asked to respond anonymously to 20 statements about their workplace experience and the leadership at their company. The company rankings were then independently calculated by survey firm WorkplaceDynamics based upon the employees responses to these statements.

Ten large companies, 25 midsize companies, and 40 small workplaces made the list of the Top O.C. Workplaces 2011, with QSC ranking as #8 among mid-sized companies.