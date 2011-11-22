Samsung SUR40 Available for Preorder

Samsung and Microsoft have announced that the SUR40 for Microsoft Surface is now available for preorder.

Built on a Windows 7 platform, Samsung’s SUR40 is an interactive, collaborative multi-touch display panel, offering a 4” profile and a large screen size. It integrates Samsung’s LCD panel capability with touch technology, combining Microsoft’s touch and object recognition algorithm to maximize the performance of a new type of touch screen technology – Sensors in Pixel (SIP).

The SUR40 has a 40” Full HD 1080p (1921x1080) LCD LED Pixel as Touch (PAT) panel made from Gorilla protection glass for screen durability and to protect from external shock and water ingress. It provides high accuracy touch interaction from multiple people at the same time by utilizing optical tag recognition with more than 50 points of contact and enhances object recognition as each pixel has a camera element. Its Natural User Interface (NUI) enables users to ‘grab’ digital information with their hands and to interact with content through touch and gesture.

Samsung’s SUR40 provides developers with the opportunity to build apps that are specialized to vertical user-case scenarios such as hospitality, retail, public sector, professional services, healthcare and finance. It offers a rich sound experience and can connect to a wide range of peripherals such as bar code scanners, cameras and printers through WiFi (802.11.n), Bluetooth or Ethernet connections to create a seamless digital entertainment environment.

Shipments to customers are expected in January 2012.

MSRP: $8,400 for display only; $9.049 for tabletop unit with stand)

SUR40 Specs:

• Audio Out: HDMI / stereoRCA / SPDIF / (2) 3.5mm audio out jacks

• Brightness: 300 CD/m2

• Communications: 1GB Ethernet/802.11/BT

• Contrast Ratio: 1:1000

• CPU: AMD Athlon X2 245e 2.9GHz Dual Core

• Display Resolution: Full HD 1080p 1920x1080 / 16:9 ratio

• GPU: AMD Radeon HD 6750 1GB GDDRS

• HDD: 320GB / 7200RPM

• HDMI In / HDMI Out: Yes

• I/O Ports: 4 USB, SD Card Reader

• Operating System: Embedded Windows 7 Professional 63-bit

• Operating Temp.: Max ambient 30C

• Panel Size: 40” Diagonal

• Protection Glass: Gorilla Glass

• RAM: 4 GB DDR3 RAM

• System Management Tools: DMFT DASH Support

• Weight – with std. legs: 70.0 kg / 154 lbs.

• Weight – standalone: 39.5 kg / 87 lbs.