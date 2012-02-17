Crestron Sponsors ASID New Jersey Meeting

Crestron introduced the design community to its integrated technology solutions during the monthly New Jersey chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) meeting this week.

As an Industry Partner of ASID, Crestron sponsored the evening and provided guests with a firsthand look at its end-to-end solutions through tours of its Experience Center and educational seminars.

The event, "Connecting People with Smart Technology," treated guests to a lesson outlining smart technology - what it is, how it has been used in the past and how it can be applied to commercial and residential spaces, as well as in aging-in-place design, today and in the future.

"Design professionals bring tremendous value by planning and creating an environment that artfully balances form and function," said Crestron director of residential market development, Ami Wright. "With technology becoming a more prevalent part of how we function in our daily lives, we are thrilled to offer education and inspiration to the design community about incorporating it into their projects to not only heighten the quality of the design, but also truly enhance their client's experience in the space."

The event was attended by more than 100 guests and included a cocktail reception, speeches, tours, and ASID New Jersey organization announcements. Guests had the opportunity to mingle with other designers, vendors and Crestron reps, while learning the benefits of smart technology. Attendees also received a sneak peek of Crestron's newly launched Interior Design Partner Program, giving qualified designers direct access to Crestron design consultants and a host of exclusive benefits.

"I have worked with Crestron in my clients' projects for many years. The new applications presented by Crestron provide even more advantages to clients going forward," said Rona Spiegel, ASID, CID, Advisor to the Programs Committee, ASID New Jersey. "The event was an eye opener for the designers and industry partners who attended. Everyone was impressed and inspired to use the information and incorporate it into today's living and working environments."

This spring, Crestron will participate in the ASID New Jersey 2012 Conference & Industry Partner Trade Show - "Expanding Business Through Technology." For more information, visit njasid.org/tradeshow.