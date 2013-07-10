Selecting the Appropriate Media Player for Effective Digital Signage

- Wireless Ronin Technologies has published a new white paper highlighting the many variables a company should consider when selecting the appropriate media player for its digital signage system.
- Because displays are the most visible component, they tend to get the most attention when considering a digital signage system. But media players are equally important as they determine the quality, speed and reliability of the content that customers see.
- In today’s market there are several platforms to consider when choosing a media player, including new technologies like Android or ARM-based players, multi-output players and displays with embedded players. A company should consider the following when selecting a media player for its digital signage solution:
- Type and style of content to be displayed
- Whether the system will be connected to the Internet
- Whether the system will include interactive signage or kiosks
- Number and physical location of displays
- Additional hardware to support comprehensive systems
- The whitepaper discusses these five factors to consider when selecting a media player to support a digital signage solution. Maximizing the hardware investment, while ensuring proper content delivery, consistency and reliably, is imperative to maintaining brand quality, engaging customers and driving return on investment.
- To view the white paper in its entirety, visit Wireless Ronin’s website.
