ETC In Discussions with Barco to Acquire High End Systems

ETC and Barco announced that they are in the midst of discussions wherein ETC would acquire High End Systems. While the timeline for the completion of this acquisition is still unknown, both parties are committed to moving forward with a successful transaction.



“For Barco, the divestment of its lighting activities is in line with its strategy to sharpen the focus on its core activities," said Wim Buyens, senior vice president of Barco’s Entertainment division. "We believe joining forces with ETC would enable High End Systems to realize its full business potential while providing ongoing support and opportunity development for its customers, and we appreciate ETC’s commitment to maintain High End’s operations in Austin and fully support the development of High End’s products.”

“ETC has been executing a strategy to grow our company," said Fred Foster, ETC CEO. "We want to offer our employee-owners opportunities for greater personal success and continue to give our customers innovative products and services. We see adding HES to the ETC family as an opportunity for both of those things. Our plan is to continue High End operations from their current location in Austin, TX. High End products like the Sola family of LED automated fixtures, Wholehog consoles, and Axon media servers are innovative tools for the live-events industry. Our intention is to make the investments needed in order to restore these products and the High End brand to market-leader status.”

“We place a high value in not only the High End products, but also the employees that will join our ETC family with the completion of this acquisition," added Foster. "Both companies have similar core values when it comes to innovation and I know working together will be a great success.”