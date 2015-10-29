Barco Shares New Findings at SMPTE 2015

Barco is presenting its insights on Achievable Cinema Contrast with the advent of laser projection, and a proposed Listening Test Methodology for Object-Based Audio Rendering Interoperability at the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition in Hollywood, CA through today from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Salon 1Dr.

Goran Stojmenovik, product manager laser projection at Barco, will present the results of experiments and modeling conducted by a team of researchers at Barco's technology center in Kuurne, Belgium. The paper explores the factors that contribute to varying degrees to what is becoming known as the theater "System Contrast Ratio." Factors such as lens flare, port glass characteristics, room design and color, seating, screen, lighting, decor — even the number of moviegoers in the room and what they are wearing — all have an impact, effectively reducing the native contrast ratio (CR) of the projector.



Based on these findings, which were measured according to a mathematical model, it is evident that theater design plays a large role in the ability to realize the full image quality potential of laser projection.