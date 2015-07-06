Barco Projecting Electronic Opus Concert

Barco is producing visualizations for shows and events with its large venue projection. The most recent event Barco took part in was Electronic Opus, a creation of TanZ Group and Video Games Live creator Tommy Tallarico, presenting an electronic symphonic concert featuring famous works reimagined by world-renowned EDM artist, film composer and technologist Brian Transeau.

The Electronic Opus performance in action.

Making its debut at Miami Music Week, Electronic Opus is a multi-dimensional musical event featuring a symphony orchestra merged with synthesized electronic instruments, vocals, a hardscape, and video, creating an immersive experience. An interactive 3D projection mapping show stands as a backdrop to the performing orchestra.

Volvox Labs designed and built a 52’ x 13’ topographic wall as a video mapping surface to represent a “physical manifestation of the animated worlds and a wormhole to different dimensions.” Barco provided three RLM-W14 large venue projectors and short-throw lenses for the sound-driven visuals.

The interactive segments blended with the exclusive synchronized HD video footage. An additional projector was used to create holographic projections on transparent acrylic panels in front of the orchestra, creating HD TV walls. As Transeau recently wrote on Twitter, commending this industry first, “I don’t think people can imagine the visual component of Electronic Opus…there’s literally never been anything like it.”