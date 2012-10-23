Stampede Brings BrightSign XD Players North American Market

In December 2012, Stampede Presentation Products will begin distributing and marketing BrightSign's new line of XD digital signage players, a line of solid-state digital signage media players with PC-class performance.

"Stampede is excited to offer the next great advance in digital signage solutions to customers throughout North America," said Kevin Kelly, president and COO of Stampede. "Stampede has a long and proven history of providing customers with the widest range of solutions to meet every application need. Now, the introduction of the new BrightSign XD players allows us to deliver the absolute best in digital signage technology."

BrightSign's new solid-state XD products offer video and other multimedia capabilities that, if previously possible at all, were only possible with PC-based solutions, according to the company. This includes the ability to display live HDTV broadcast content using an ATSC/Clear QAM tuner or HDMI input. The ATSC tuner is used to play cable TV or closed-circuit TV broadcasts, and the HDMI input is used to play any broadcast content - even HDCP-protected content. All models include an advanced video decoding engine with scaling technology that delivers 1080p60 video and supports 3D content. The video engine is capable of decoding two 1080p60 videos or several lower-resolution videos simultaneously. All models support HTML5, so content creators can use familiar development tools to create engaging content. In addition, BrightSign's usual touch-screen interactivity is enhanced with swipe/gesture control.

"BrightSign's revolutionary new media players are an excellent addition to our continually growing product catalog," added Kelly. "We strive to find ProAV products that allow our dealers to deliver the latest and most cost-effective technology to their customers. By offering our expertise and extensive product knowledge, we're ensuring that the end-user's experience is as simple as possible."

The new XD digital signage media players are available in three models:

XD230 Networked Player: Powerful video engine capable of dual Full HD 1080p60 decode and simultaneous content playback from local, networked and streaming sources. Abundant content support, including HTML5 and 3D content. And UDP network control for messaging between the BrightSign player and third-party devices.

XD1030 Networked Interactive Player: All the features of the XD230, plus S/PDIF output for pure digital and surround-sound audio, as well as a diverse range of interactive controls such as GPIO, serial, USB, UDP and mobile devices for engaging interactive displays.

XD1230 Networked Interactive and Live HDTV Player: Includes all the features BrightSign offers, plus Live HDTV playback to play content from any broadcast channel (even HDCP-protected content) via the HDMI input or the ATSC/Clear QAM tuner.