Barco Goes for the Gold at ISE 2018

As the saying goes, “there is gold everywhere, most people are not trained to see it.” Well, #AVTweeps, it’s time to start looking—Barco is launching a Golden Button Contest at ISE 2018.



The Golden Button Contest will give one winner a piece of gold; the gold will be the same weight as the company’s ClickShare button. To participate, attendees will need to find the golden-button-wearing Barco promo team on the show floor.

Once show-goers find the button-wearer, they will need to take a selfie with the wearer, and post the image to Twitter with the hashtag #CelebrateSharing and tag @barco. The person with the most likes and retweets will win the gold; the winner will be drawn at the end of the ISE Show.