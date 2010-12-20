January Newsmakers

POTTERS BAR, UK—SOUNDCRAFT STUDER has promoted ALAN WRIGHT, previously UK R&D manager, to the role of quality and continuous improvement manager. Wright joined Harman in 1995 with BSS Audio then moved to Soundcraft under the same roof in Potters Bar. He has an MBA from the University of Hertfordshire.

Soundcraft’s Alan Wright

PARK CITY, UT—SOUNDTUBE ENTERTAINMENT has appointed JILL LEVINE and JAMES MCMANUS to regional sales management positions. Levine will manage sales in the Northeastern United States. Levine has been with SoundTube since 1999. McManus transitions to SoundTube from MSE Audio Group’s residential sales team. McManus will manage sales in the Southeastern USA.

SoundTube’s Jill Levine

SoundTube’s James McManus



HUNTINGTON, NY—AVTEG has hired LISA NOVATNEY and JOHN KESSLER. Kessler will take on the responsibility of senior project manager. Novatney will take on a role as role interiors coordinator. Kessler spent 12 years with IBM as a senior managing consultant. Novatney is a graduate of NY Institute of Technology where she received a degree in Interior Design. Her career includes 10 years with two of the country’s leading architectural firms.

AVTEG’s Lisa Novatney

AVTEG’s John Kessler

TERAMO, ITALY—GIOVANNI TURRIN is PROEL GROUP'S new chief financial officer. Turrin, who commands extensive knowledge of all financial functions earned while working for audit companies and major industrial groups began his professional career with Arthur Andersen & CO.



Proel’s Giovanni Turrin

CHIAGO, IL—HAIVISION has appointed ANDY VAUGHAN as vice president of U.S. federal sales. In addition to promoting Vaughan to vice president, Haivision also named EUNICE ZACHRY HILL as the sales director for U.S. Navy, Joint Forces, and civilian accounts; TOMMY L. COLEMAN as the sales director for the U.S. Air Force and defense intelligence; and ALEX BECK as a systems engineer. They join Haivision's current federal team, which has further open positions.



CLEARWATER, FL—TECH DATA has promoted DARRYL BRANCH to senior vice president, logistics and integration services. Branch joined Tech Data in 2007 as vice president, logistics and integration services. He has nearly 25 years of logistics experience.

NORTHRIDGE, CA—POWERLINE CONTROL SYSTEMS has appointed industry veteran, WAYNE ORTNER to national sales manager. Ortner is a 30-year veteran in the consumer electronics industry, specializing in the custom installation markets with an extensive background that includes the ownership and management of multiple consumer electronics sales representative firms and distribution companies.



Powerline’s Wayne Ortner BERKLEY, CA—MEYER SOUND has promoted three veteran members of its technical support team: LUKE JENKS, JOHN MONITTO, and OSCAR BARRIENTOS. Jenks is named product manager for loudspeakers products, Monitto is elevated to director of technical support worldwide, and Barrientos becomes technical services manager for Latin America. With Meyer Sound since 1989, Jenks was formerly director of European technical support. A key member of Meyer Sound’s technical support team for 13 years, Monitto now assumes global responsibilities as director of technical support worldwide. Barrientos started his career with Meyer Sound in 2003 in Mexico City.



Meyer Sound’s Oscar Barrientos

Meyer Sound’s Luke Jenks

Meyer Sound’s John Monitto

TAMPA, FL—AVI-SPL has added two new education market managers to the company. The Los Angeles office recently added RON MARTINEZ. Martinez previously worked for AVI-SPL back in 2006 and has more than 10 years of industry experience. AVI-SPL also added JENNIFER SMEATON to the Dallas office. Smeaton brings exceptional experience to this position as she was previously a teacher and coach for Arlington Independent School District.



AVI-SPL’s Ron Martinez

AVI-SPL’s Jennifer Smeaton

LUTZ, FL—GATOR welcomes PATRICK SCHULEIT as the new VP of international sales. He joins the Gator Cases family with over 13 years of experience in the MI and pro AV international markets. Schuleit joined the Gator family in October of this year.

READING, UK—SNELL has appointed ROBERT ROWE as CTO. Just prior to joining Snell, he was an independent consultant to Cambridge Silicon Radio, where he was involved in its acquisition of SiRF. Previously, Rowe served as an internal consultant for Cambridge Silicon Radio and was also CTO for Cambridge Positioning Systems for seven years.



Snell’s Robert Rowe

HARRISBURG, PA—TYCO ELECTRONICS has appointed JAMES O’TOOLE vice president and general manager of the Touch Solutions business. Prior to taking the helm of the Touch Solutions business, he led the Circuit Protection business at Tyco Electronics.



Tyco’s James O’Toole