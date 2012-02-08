Powersoft Joins Crestron Partner Program

Ventura, CA--Powersoft has become an official member of the Crestron Integrated Partner Program. Crestron recently completed the development of a new plug-in that works for the entire range of Powersoft products.

Use of the plug-in allows integration of Powersoft amplifiers in typical Crestron-controlled environments including video, security, evacuation and other remotely accessible devices.

"This important development is yet another step in our plan to expand our presence in the permanent installation market," said Luca Giorgi, Powersoft's pro audio business unit manager. "The future of this market will be increasingly characterized by the integration of various subsystems into a single complex environment – with the key concept being accessibility. Joining the Integrated Partner Program was an opportunity that we did not want to miss."

The plug-in provides full alarm monitoring, mute and volume control, preset selection, power on/off, and real time metering for Duecanali, M Series and K Series. Ottocanali is currently undergoing tests to be included in the list.

"This is significant for our customers as it will greatly expand the integration of our products in the installation market," said Luca Baldi, newly appointed permanent installation account manager. "Powersoft has already set the bar in terms of power consumption, energy efficiency and environmentally sustainable products. Now we can add interoperability to that list."