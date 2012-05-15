Atos and Systems Group Form Global Partnership

Atos, an international IT services company, and The Systems Group (TSG), a North America media systems integrator specializing in media facilities technical design and fit-out, announced their partnership in order to address the growing global media market.

Together the companies offer end-to-end solutions and services for media operators that need to enhance or transform their legacy IT landscape with tape-less file-based technologies.

Atos mission is to help advance the performance of its customers by offering innovative solutions that deliver measurable business and service value. Under the partnership Atos will address the IT, telephony and network focused services whether they are one-time projects or major business transformation engagements including on-going client managed services, business processes and media related high-level work-flow designs. TSG will create detailed media designs, implement associated technologies and work-streams, and provide resource support for all joint media projects.

Bruno Fabre, senior vice president, telecom, media and technology at Atos said:

“Building on our existing successful track record with TSG, one of the leading Broadcast Systems Integrators, I am excited to announce our new global partnership agreement that further enhances Atos capabilities to address the increasing demand for complex digital transformation projects around the world.”