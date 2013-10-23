Intel’s José Avalos to Keynote at DSE 2014

Intel’s José Avalos, Retail & Digital Signage Worldwide Director, Embedded & Computing Division, will keynote at Digital Signage Expo 2014 on Wednesday, February 12 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas.

In his address titled, “Digital Signage Futurecasting: Insights & Predictions,” Avalos will talk about trends and challenges facing those operating in this space as well as take a look at the industry today and then project that picture 5, 10 and 20 years ahead using insights developed in Intel's internal Digital Signage Futurecasting project — a process that combines social science, technical research, statistical data, global interviews and even a little science fiction to model a vision of where the industry headed, and the technologies and capabilities needed to be successful.

Avalos and his team have collaborated with leading brands on many of the initiatives in digital signage pointing the way to the industry's future — the Future of Retail with WPP, the Future of Play with the Lego Group, interactive in-store digital shopping with Adidas, and intelligent dispensing with Kraft and Costa Coffee, to mention a few — and in his keynote he will share insights on what’s been learned from those engagements.

Richard Lebovitz, Editorial and Education Director of ExpoNation LLC, which produces DSE said, “Attendees will appreciate that José Avalos is a highly respected digital signage veteran whose experience, anecdotal insights and long view of our industry’s future will ensure a rich learning experience. Moreover, the Futurecasting research he's in a position to share is unique to our industry and is sure to be thought-provoking and eye-opening."

