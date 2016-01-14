AVTEQ Joins D-Tools Manufacturer Vantage Point (MVP) Program

D-Tools has officially joined the D-Tools Manufacturer Vantage Point (MVP) program. AVTEQ is a manufacturer of videoconferencing carts in the AV furniture industry. The company’s MVP program participation provides D-Tools System Integrator (SI) licensees access to detailed product specifications and related information for use in their system design, proposal, estimation, and installation management activities.

As a new D-Tools MVP partner, AVTEQ will have access to product download analytics to help analyze and measure their product pipeline.