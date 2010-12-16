Extron's iGVE App Now Available in iTunes App Store

iGVE is a convenient app, used in conjunction with Extron GVE - GlobalViewer Enterprise, that allows users to effectively manage and control large-scale AV installations from an AppleÂ iPhone or iPod Touch. This mobile device application is now available for free in the iTunes App Store. iGVE provides a feature set comprised of all the most common GlobalViewer Enterprise monitoring, control, and helpdesk functions. "While using iGVE, users will feel immediately comfortable with the familiar GVE Tree navigation as well as the other common GVE features, including real time room, controller, and device status; and GVE Room controls and Event Alert notifications," Extron says. Additionally, Extron iGVE provides a secure, encrypted connection to your GVE software, ensuring the safety and privacy of all communications.

"iGVE brings enterprise-wide AV monitoring and control to the palm of your hand," says Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "Customers can now install this free app and have access to all the powerful features of GVE without being tied to a desktop computer."

While iGVE is designed exclusively for iPhone and iPod Touch devices, the latest release of GVE has been optimized for use with an Apple iPad. Please visit www.extron.com