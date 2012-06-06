IBASE Wins 2012 Computex d&i Awards

IBASE Technology (USA), Inc. has announced that the SI-38 digital signage system and AFB100 eFlex system have won the 2012 Computex design and innovation awards. The SI-38 recieved the "COMPUTEX Gold Award" along with four other winners. The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), in cooperation with International Forum Design (iF), is honoring 44 entries out of this year's 205 from 7 countries with this design and innovation award. The top five amongst the 44 were awarded the "Gold Award".

"It’s our pleasure to receive these two prestigious awards,” said C. S. Lin, President of IBASE Technology Inc. "We have devoted a lot of time, energy and resources into developing innovative and functional products. The award is a significant recognition of our system design capability gained through years of experience and hard work.”

The SI-38 is designed specifically for digital signage applications. Containing a fusion processor with discrete class graphics and multiple display outputs, its 1-inch thick chassis is designed to disappear into tight spaces behind displays. The system is built around a die-cast aluminum thermal frame that serves as the system’s structural backbone, thermal conduit, airflow divider, HDD rail, EMI shield and mounting bracket. The cooling airflow is segregated from the electronics to keep contaminants out.

The AFB100 is a compact yet expandable fanless platform for embedded computing. It is the first system built on the eFlex Platform. The eFlex system comprises three core component sets – eFlex mainboards, enclosures and expansion boards. It utilizes non-proprietary ExpressCard, mSATA and MiniPCIe expansion cards to facilitate expansion and customization. The low profile (30mm) eFlex enclosures are mechanically interchangeable between eFlex mainboards. They feature standardized I/O bays and plates.



For more information on these products, visit IBASE booth M1320 at the upper Nangang Exhibition Hall during Computex 2012 in Taipei.For more information: www.ibase.com.tw