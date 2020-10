Held Friday, June 19, at 8 a.m., the AVnu Alliance will host an educational presentation series, 'Deploying Large-Scale AVB Networks,' as part of the official InfoComm program. In this presentation, Jeff Koftinoff from Meyer Sound will share how AVB/TSN can simplify building audio networks. Attendees will gain insider tips on how to plan, deploy, and manage large-scale AVB audio and video networks with thousands of audio channels.