Avitech Ships Modular HDMI/SDI Switcher

The What: Avitech has launched its Pacific MS series, matrix switchers integrated with keyboard/mouse switching and multiviewing. Two products are being launched: The MS-2 an d the MS-3. The MS-2 is a 2RU model with a 12x8 matrix, and the MS-3 has a 20x16 matrix in a 3RU chassis. The Pacific MS series consists of a variety of hot-swappable modular input and output cards, along with a control board that provides in-system Graphic User Interface (GUI) and real-time preview windows for source signals.

The What Else:“The Pacific MS series addresses requirements beyond HDMI/SDI signal switching. These matrix switchers are designed for applications ranging from simple HDMI signal switching to more complex multi-user, multi-monitor, and multiviewing command and control operations,” said Morris Gong, president of Avitech. “Working in conjunction with the TitanWall video wall processors the Pacific MS provides unique integrated solutions that meet the needs of various command and control operations”.

Directly through the Pacific MS GUI, the user can preview HDMI and SDI sources and operate on any of the source computer systems. Switching signals can be done via drag-and-drop. The GUI allows the creation of multi-user workstations, each supporting multi-screen operations and multiviewing. With one-of-a-kind scalable system architecture, multiple Pacific MS units can be administered discretely in separate groups or in one centralized administration.

TheBottomLine: Avitech’s new matrix switchers are another potential solution for large scale AV installations.