Aviom Launches New A320 Personal Mixer

The What: Aviom has added the A320 Personal Mixer to its product line.

With the release of the A360 Personal Mixer last year, Aviom introduced a number of new features and top-quality sound to personal mixing. The A320, like the A360, delivers great sound and powerful mixing features, all on an interface that is as easy to use as the company’s iconic A-16II. And the A320 is the most affordable Aviom personal mixer ever.

Ideal for use with in-ear monitors as well as headphones, the A320 delivers breakthrough features for precise mix control and more musical monitoring, while also preserving the simplicity required for use while performing. All mixing features are instantly available—no menus to navigate, no complex programming, no computer required—so customizing and adjusting a mix is fast and intuitive, even in the middle of performing.

The A320 utilizes a 32-channel mix engine for mixing up to 16 mono or stereo sources. The A320 includes the innovative Stereo Placement control introduced on the A360, but in a simplified version that combines the pan and spread of stereo signals into a single control. This allows both mono and stereo sources to be positioned in the stereo field of the mix as a whole, significantly improving the user experience with in-ear monitors and headphones, while providing the most streamlined user interface.

The A320 also offers per-channel volume, mute, and solo, as well as the same three-band master tone controls found on the A360. Used together, master Bass, Treble, and Enhance give musicians easy-to-use EQ optimized for in-ear monitors.

The Bottom Line: Aviom’s product research and development manager, Ray Legnini, explained: “The addition of the A320 to the Aviom line allows users to choose the feature set that they want on their personal mixers, and each performer can have the personal mixer that works best for them. Aviom personal mixing has become even more flexible and easy for users to customize systems to their exact needs. Systems integrate easily with nearly any type of console, and Aviom continues to make it easy to upgrade an existing system.”