Audio-Technica Appoints Gary Dixon to Sales Engineer, Installed Sound

STOW, OH—Audio-Technica announced the appointment of industry veteran Gary Dixon to the position of sales engineer, installed sound, reflecting the company’s continued dedication to the installed sound market sector. The announcement was made by David Marsh, Audio-Technica director of sales and marketing, installed sound and broadcast.

In his new position, Dixon will work closely with and report to Marsh. He will also work along side his counterpart, Mark Donovan, sales engineer, installed sound, and serve as an additional technical resource for the Audio-Technica sales channel in the broad contractor market (installed sound contractors, consultants and architects). He will ensure the proper and successful implementation of A-T products and technology in the marketplace while determining the application needs of customers so that A-T can continue to quickly and successfully engineer market-driven products. He will work closely with A-T’s sales department to enhance their overall value and service to customers while participating in the cultivation of new accounts.

“On behalf of the Audio-Technica sales department, I welcome Gary to the team,” stated David Marsh. “Gary has a unique skill set and real-world experience, and we look forward to working closely with him to continue to penetrate the installed sound market sector. He is an asset to A-T and our customer base, and we are lucky to have him as part of the team.”

Dixon began his career as a graduate of Ashland University with a B.A. in electronic media production with emphasis in television production and a minor in business administration. He has a strong background in audio, video and control systems. He has been affiliated with CAD Audio as national sales manager, commercial audio, and with SR Marketing as a sales representative. Additionally, Dixon has several years’ experience working as an Installation Technician at Integra Enterprises and as a Production Assistant for Hudson Cable Television, both in Hudson, Ohio. Dixon holds a Certified Technology Specialist designation with InfoComm International.