Intel Major Digital Signage – DOOH Presentation

We’re seeing more press releases about digital signage content management software providers integrating Intel AIM Suite into their offerings. Intel now has thirty or so CMS companies, agreeing to work with them. The AIM Suite, hardware and software agnostic, is software license-based (not hardware). In a recent presentation at a private event, and in private conversations at that event, I got an update from Haroon Mirza, Director of Business Development, Anonymous Video Analytics (AVA), Intel. Mirza was one of the founders CognoVision, that was acquired by Intel in September 2010. CognoVision is of course the basis of the Anonymous Video Analytics offering from Intel. Interesting stuff– that you’ll learn next week.

Faizal Javer, Director of Channel Development, Anonymous Video Analytics (AVA), Intel, will deliver an in-depth Presentation, July 21, as part of the Digital Signage 2011 Virtual Trade Show. You can see the Presentation (free of charge), by registering and attending the event.

