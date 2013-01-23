All Points Media Turns Staging into Advertising

All Points Media has developed a fleet of AdVan mobile advertising vehicles, which can be used to deliver a company’s message to where it’s most effective.



AdVan trucks project full-motion video images up to 12 feet wide by six feet high onto the sides of the vehicle. The AdVans are also equipped with surround sound audio systems to deliver theater-quality messages to consumers. Hitachi’s high-brightness 3LCD projectors allow the video to remain viewable even in direct sunlight.

“We take our AdVan trucks nationwide for everything from corporate events and conventions to store openings and campaigns for local businesses where we’ll drive an AdVan around town,” said Alex Brochu, AdVan Operations Manager for All Points Media. “Our AdVans can be seen by as many as 100,000 people each day.”

“We have seven projectors in each truck – mostly CP-X8160s but we also have some Hitachi CP-X807 and CP-X1250 models. We equip the projectors with a 7:1 short throw lens to accommodate the confines of the truck’s interior and use a special mounting system we designed. We can use virtually any input source, including DVD, game systems, live and satellite video feeds, flash drives and more, and show multiple videos on different screens.”

“We chose the Hitachi CP-X8160 primarily because of its high 6,000 lumens brightness. With some other projectors, at certain angles you’ll see nothing but a black screen but with the CP-X8160 projectors you can see bright, clear images from any angle, at any time of day and at any level of sunlight.”

“Because we take the trucks nationwide, the projectors can get bumped around a little in their mountings and we sometimes have to make adjustments,” Brochu continued. “Using Hitachi’s Perfect Fit 2 feature, it’s easy to bring in corners, expand or reduce the size of the images or do whatever we need to get the image exactly right.”

“A lot of the events we do require interactivity and multiple screens; for example, where a number of participants play video games. We used to have to use video splitters to get multiple images at once but with the Hitachi CP-X8160 all I have to do is put a USB drive into one or more of the projectors, use my main video source for the rest and I’m off and running in no time.” The CP-X8160 accepts a wide variety of inputs including HDMI, component, S-Video and composite video, computer, USB and even wireless. This versatility comes in handy in the field.”