AVI-SPL, RADVISION Offer Free Webinar

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL and RADVISION are pairing up to present a free, one-hour webinar on the business-critical trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) for video collaboration Wednesday, May 23 at 1 p.m. EST.

Roger Wallman, director of product marketing at RADVISION, will delve into why organizations must support the BYOD phenomenon and how RADVISION's SCOPIA Mobile can keep them ahead of the competition with video collaboration capabilities. Wallman notes that as mobile communications grow, so does the integration of unified communication features into smartphones.

"One important driver for the growth of unified communications is mobility and the remote worker," states a recent whitepaper by the Unified Communications Interoperability Forum.

Attendees will also learn about related issues of interoperability as well operating systems and user interfaces that maximize the mobile experience.

To register for "Video Collaboration in the Era of Mobility," visit avispl.com

Wallman joined RADVISION in 2005 and is leading RADVISION's product marketing initiatives as it expands from a video infrastructure provider to offering a full solution including mobile, desktop and room systems. He has more than 20 years of experience in video conferencing, having started his career at PictureTel in the early 1990s. Wallman has also held key marketing and product management positions with CUseeMe Networks and First Virtual Communications.