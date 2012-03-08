AVI-SPL Offers Network Solutions Webinar

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL is teaming up with Crestron Electronics on Tuesday, March 13 at 1 p.m. EST to present a free, one hour webinar entitled "Choosing the Right Digital AV Solution for Your Network."

According to AVI-SPL, in order to keep pace with today's IT networks, analog systems must be upgraded to work with the new systems designed and specified for digital AV signal management. With these trends in mind, Crestron's Jeff Singer will discuss the most important and commonly overlooked considerations when designing and installing a digital AV switching or distribution system.

"Attendees will leave with a clear understanding about different choices of infrastructure, hardware, data management, control options, scalability and more," said Singer, director of global marketing campaigns for Crestron. "This is a very practical discussion intended to empower consumers in making educated and intelligent purchasing decisions."

Singer has been with Crestron since 2004 and in the AV industry since 1992. Singer previously spent two years as regional vice president of business development for FM Valenti, Inc., where he managed sales channels for brands such as Winsted, Xantech, Toshiba and Philips. Singer spent the first 10 years of his career with manufacturer Knox Video Technologies, first as a sales manager and then as vice president of sales and marketing.

Participants across all industries -- including corporate, healthcare, government and hospitality -- are invited to attend.