Delphi Selected by Quick Restaurants SA

Delphi Display Systems has been selected to provide Order Confirmation Systems (OCS) for Quick Restaurants SA, a quick-service dining operator in Europe.

Delphi was awarded the call for tender to provide and install its outdoor drive-thru Order Confirmation Systems in up to 500 Quick locations in Belgium, France, and other locations throughout Europe.

"We are pleased and proud that Quick Restaurants SA has chosen Delphi Display Systems to provide and install our high-quality Order Confirmation Systems at their restaurants," said Ken Neeld, president and CEO of Delphi. "This relationship is an important addition to our growing list of international clients and demonstrates Delphi’s unique ability to service restaurants around the world."

Delphi's Order Confirmation System display is ruggedized, direct sunlight-readable, and reliable in harsh environmental conditions. The OCS contains enhanced software that interfaces with the point of sale system and manages graphics, digital merchandising capabilities, and has a powerful daypart scheduler. Delphi's OCS is made of recycled materials, is RoHS compliant, and utilizes green technology to be power efficient.