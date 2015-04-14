AVI-SPL Names Jeff Davis Chief Operating Officer

AVI-SPL, the world’s leading AV and video collaboration provider, has added Jeff Davis to the executive team as chief operating officer.

Jeff Davis

As AVI-SPL’s COO, Davis will lead the company’s operations, procurement and services functions with emphasis on quality control to ensure the company is exceeding customer expectations with all deliverables. He will also concentrate on investing in the company’s technical resources by enhancing training programs for employees.

With 20 years of P&L leadership experience, Davis specializes in post-acquisition integration, growth strategies, business transformation, government contracting, sales and marketing. During his career, he has worked with different organizations to develop programs to drive sales and operational excellence.

Most recently, Davis was the COO for Kratos Public Safety & Security Solutions where he was responsible for the overall leadership, development, and growth of the company’s field organization. He focused on promoting new business development, improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer satisfaction and driving profitable revenue growth. Davis also spent 10 years with ADT Security Services in operational leadership roles.

“I’m happy to welcome Jeff Davis to AVI-SPL to lead our company’s operations,” said John Zettel, CEO, AVI-SPL. “Jeff is passionate about developing people and organizations and watching them flourish. I’m looking forward to collaborating with him to enhance how AVI-SPL does business.”