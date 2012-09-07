Projector Doctor Enhances Online Usability, Offers Rebranding Initiatives

Projector Doctor, a division of Mendtronix Inc. and a leading AV repair services and logistics company, has launched new online features in tandem with a redesigned website in response to its high customer traffic and growing capabilities. Post launch, the company announces its plans for strategic rebranding initiates focused on scaling large volume repair and logistics services through the company’s growing B2B counterpart, Mendtronix, Inc.

The roll-out of this updated site includes new features to improve the interactive customer experience and optimized content that allows for faster and easier information assimilation. The site uses a new design in the Projector Doctor and Mendtronix corporate style coupled with robust site architecture and streamlined navigation. Dynamic product search features, integrated online forms, SEO optimized content, and powerful ecommerce functionality all add to the site’s already competitive position in the online marketplace.

“Today’s consumers expect intuitive design and a user-friendly experience, so we created an engaging site that educates customers on different options available to them while improving the after-market process,” said Todd Savitt, vice president of business development at Mendtronix. “Projector Doctor has been the AV industry’s most trusted service provider for over a decade, and our website should reflect that. Our site exemplifies the professionalism of our team and the quality of the products and services we sell.”

This site launch follows a string of newly awarded business for the company and rolls out as part of a larger, strategic rebranding initiative. Central to this rebranding strategy is a focus on high-volume services capabilities across new and emerging product markets, such as interactive flat panel displays. Expansion of the company’s infrastructure is underway and includes the build-out of new 15k square feet facility in Pittsburgh, which opened its doors last month and services the entire upper Midwest and Northeastern regions of the United States. The company now has 56K total square feet between Atlanta, Pittsburgh and San Diego.

“Mendtronix and Projector Doctor’s brand strategy focuses on further market penetration through a proliferation of services, solidifying the company’s position as the only ‘one-stop-shop’ for the AV industry. Large manufacturers often hit bottlenecks when executing in-warranty and out of warranty services internally, leading to high operating costs and sometimes negative ROI,” said Steve Storr, president and CEO of Projector Doctor and Mendtronix. “Our customers partner with us because we successfully and efficiently absorb the entire after-market lifecycle, from RMA case generation and account management to repair services and logistics.”