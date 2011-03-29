STRATACACHE and SapientNitro

STRATACACHE, a provider of scalable digital signage, content distribution and enterprise video technologies, announced today its newly formed alliance with integrated marketing and technology services firm, SapientNitro.

This alliance offers customers in the retail, banking, service, hospitality and quick-service restaurant segments services for customer engagements and cross-channel communications.

Combining STRATACACHE’s digital technology (such as STRATACACHE ActiVia for Media Digital Signage and Interactive Suites and the STRATACACHE enVu mall network) with SapientNitro’s customer experience strategy, design and delivery capabilities, a multi-channel experience will connect consumers with brands through digital signage, kiosks and other in-venue devices resulting in a longer, more direct dialogue.

“Shopping, product selection and customer service shouldn’t start or stop at the front doors to the store or branch,” said Chris Riegel, STRATACACHE CEO. “In our relationship with SapientNitro, our technologies assist our clients in reaching their customers via signage, interactive, mobile and Web technologies. Customer service and interaction must continue to evolve beyond the four walls of the retail location.”

The STRATACACHE-SapientNitro alliance offers retailers and brands the ability to differentiate a customer’s experience. Customer conversations change from ‘store hours’ to ‘customer hours’ by enhancing their time, their decision making processes, and their product selection decisions before stepping foot in the retail establishment. Once in the retail environment, multiple digital experiences tailored to the customer’s interest automatically deliver a shopping or brand experience.

“SapientNitro is excited about this newly formed relationship with STRATACACHE,” said Chris Davey, SVP, Managing Director and Global Head of Customer Engagement Platforms for SapientNitro. “This alliance creates new beginnings in the retail sector by offering brands innovative options that combine marketing, customer consideration, strategy, media, technology and creativity to enhance customer engagement."

For more information: www.stratacache.com