Aveo Appoints Paul Roberts Director of Sales

Aveo Systems has named of Paul Roberts as the company’s director of sales. Roberts will handle global sales for Aveo Systems products, including the Mira Connect control platform for collaboration rooms, and will also manage U.S. sales of Televic Conference products, which are distributed in the United States by Aveo Systems.



Paul Roberts

Roberts comes to Aveo Systems from Core Brands, where he served as senior director of sales for the company’s pro and OEM channels in North America. He has also held management positions at Symetrix in recent years, serving as VP of sales and marketing from 2006 to 2012, and as CEO from 2012 to mid 2013.

“Paul’s unique combination of industry experience, sales background, product knowledge, and passion for what he does makes him a natural fit for Aveo Systems,” said Craig Richardson, president and CEO of Aveo Systems. “We are looking forward to working with him to grow our Televic and Mira Connect business.”

“I see a bright future for Aveo Systems and am excited to participate in the launch of the Mira Connect product,” Roberts said. “I am also looking forward to working with the Televic Conference brand in the USA; this brand has been globally recognized for its quality and I feel Aveo Systems can push it to a new level. Also, after having worked with Craig Richardson at Symetrix, I jumped at the chance to work with him again.”