Crestron Expands Southeast Office

Crestron has expanded its southeast office in Roswell, GA, to provide additional training opportunities and sales resources to their dealers and partners.

The 1,500 square feet expansion helped increase the number of workstations in the DM training facility to accommodate the growing demand for DigitalMedia training certification classes. Additionally, Crestron expanded the conference center to demonstrate its integrated technology solutions in a hands-on, real world setting.

“We are experiencing tremendous growth in the Southeast and attribute it primarily to the demand for digital technology,” said Landon Lovett, director of Crestron south and Mid-Atlantic. “We doubled our capacity for DM program, design and engineering training classes and created an immersive space for our customers to experience cutting-edge Crestron integrated technology. The expansion demonstrates our commitment to the growth of our dealers and partners.”

The new DM training facility allows for 30 students per class to participate in DigitalMedia Certification-Designer (DMC-D), DigitalMedia Certification-Technician (DMC-T) and DigitalMedia Certification-Engineer (DMC-E) classes.

The expanded conference center allows Crestron to host customer meetings, in-person or remotely. The center features Crestron lighting, a 3X3 video wall, driven by Crestron DVPHD multi-window video processor, and a videoconferencing suite. Everything can be controlled from a 24-inch HD podium touch screen, in-wall dock for iPad, or tabletop pop-up touch screen.

“With this new expansion, we had the opportunity to implement Crestron integrated building solutions, including DigitalMedia, lighting, Fusion RV room scheduling, and much more,” said Lovett. “The expansion provides a real world showcase for our customers with a full complement of touch screens, including control from the iPad.”

To learn more about DM certification classes or to schedule a tour of the expanded Crestron Southeast office, contact Crestron South Office Manager, Debbie Bowen - 877-339-0060 or dbowen@crestron.com.