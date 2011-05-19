LG Showcases HDTV Tech at Hospitality Design Expo

LG Electronics USA is featuring its line of hospitality and lodging solutions at the 2011 Hospitality Design (HD) Expo.

“In-room style is a high priority for hoteliers as they equip guestrooms with the latest and often times larger HDTVs,” said Ron Snaidauf, vice president, Commercial Displays, LG Electronics USA. “Leading the trend this year is our LED HDTV series. With its slim profile and frame, the commercial LED model brings a sleek, modern feel to guestrooms while delivering a superior viewing experience and helping to address the environmental objectives of hoteliers.”

LG is featuring its commercial LED HDTV model LE530C, available in 42-inch diagonal, 47-inch diagonal and 55-inch class (54.6-inches measured diagonally) sizes. The series features a slim 1.2-inch profile and invisible speaker system.

LG is also demonstrating its Pro:Centric and Pro:Idiom technologies, which enables hoteliers to provide delivery of customized content, including information-sharing, advertising, and HD programming.

Pro:Centric is LG’s applications platform that enables in-room television interactivity, streamlining how hoteliers deliver information into the guestroom. With Pro:Centric, guests have access to interactive electronic program guides and hotel services such as spa appointments, room service or golf course scheduling. LG says that this is a cost-effective way for hoteliers to deliver uniform services and features across both radio frequency (RF) and Internet protocol (IP) based networks without the need for additional hardware such as set-top boxes.

LG’s first commercial 3D LCD HDTV, model 47LD950C, uses polarized eyewear, similar to that used in movie theaters. Since 3D content can be transmitted over a hotel’s existing RF or IP infrastructure, there is no need for structural retrofits or special head-end installations.

Finally, LG is showcasing its new 50-inch diagonal and 60-inch class (59.8-inches measured diagonally) size commercial plasma HDTVs (model PK550C). The series features a TruSlim bezel and narrow 2.2-inch cabinet depth. Commercial features include public display settings, USB cloning capability and an RS-232C port.