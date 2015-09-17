AVAD Debuts Interactive Product Catalog

AVAD LLC has released its first interactive digital product catalog, which makes videos, spec sheets, tools, and other product information accessible to dealers through computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

The comprehensive digital video catalog from AVAD offers dealers more information than ever before and covers the top manufacturers in the video category, including Samsung, SunBrite, JVC, Optoma, Panasonic, LG, NEC, BenQ, Screen Innovations, and more.



The 2015 Interactive Catalog Video Edition includes the latest UHD products, new interactive LCD commercial displays, and every product in between. It offers dealers more solutions through the combination of multiple AVAD products, which creates an optimal solution for end-users. From a restaurant or a residence, hotel or hospital, commercial office or fireplace mantle, AVAD has video solutions for any need in any space.



"AVAD continues to provide dealers with top-of-the-line tools and technology through mobile apps, trainings, events, and now interactive catalogs," said Lei Lei Trock, senior marketing manager for AVAD. "The interactive catalog provides convenience to both dealers and their customers by easily accessing product information and details with a touch of a button. Dealers can access everything they need on any compatible electronic device. This new catalog format will serve as a platform for additional categories of products in the coming months."



Click here to view the 2015 Interactive Catalog Video Edition.