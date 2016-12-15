AVAD Announces 13-City Vendopalooza Tour

AVAD has released 13 new dates in new and existing markets for Vendopalooza 2017, an exclusive touring roadshow featuring deals, giveaways, networking opportunities, and more with AVAD’s vendor partners.

The 2017 Vendopalooza will visit two new markets, including metro New York/New Jersey and Austin, TX, as well as existing North American markets, such as Scottsdale, Boston, Ft. Lauderdale, Dallas, Los Angeles, Calgary, and Toronto. The 2017 Vendopalooza will have a focus on both residential and commercial brands and provide dealers with the opportunity to speak one-on-one with vendor partners to learn more about new technology available from AVAD.

The tour will feature opportunities to interact with more than three dozen AVAD vendors, raffles worth thousands of dollars of free product, exclusive same-day discounts, and free lunch and snacks. AVAD’s Vendopalooza events are free for dealers to attend, with the first event taking place in San Diego, CA on Tuesday, January 24.

“Our Vendopalooza tour has been a great success over the last eight years and we are pleased to announce its return in 2017, providing our dealers with the opportunity to work more closely with our vendor partners,” said Seth Evenson, director of customer experience for AVAD LLC. “We have great dealer bases in Austin and Metro New York and we’re pleased to bring our Vendopalooza to serve those markets.”

The 2017 tour marks the ninth year of Vendopalooza, which debuted in 2008 as a tour of one-day events bringing together AVAD’s dealer solutions and the combined resources of manufacturers. Click here for more information on upcoming Vendopalooza events.