AVAD Adds Two Industry Veterans to Leadership Roles

AVAD LLC has hired Clark Broyles as director of sales, pro and commercial AV, and Jesse Travis as vice president of operations, both bringing years of experience and to AVAD.

Clark Broyles (left) and Jesse Travis

Broyles is an accomplished channel management leader, previously serving as the director of channel and VAR sales at ViewSonic, senior director of U.S. sales at Kensington, and national manager of distribution and inside sales for Epson America. He will lead all sales initiatives in the professional and commercial audio and video sector, a new role developed within AVAD to highlight a focus on the commercial AV market

“We are excited to have Clark joining our team and lead our commercial AV efforts, a sector that continues to grow for our dealers,” said Jon Zabel, vice president of sales and vendor management for AVAD LLC. “With the growth of commercial AV, we created the new sales role to ensure we’re meeting our dealers’ needs and providing them with the best service possible. We look forward to working with Clark and serving our dealers more.”

Travis brings a track record of leading organizations through business transformation and long-range planning, with previous experience as the director of supply chain, North America, for First Data Corporation, founder and general manager for InterContinental Sourcing, LLC, and vice president of operations for 180S LLC. Bringing a wealth of knowledge from his success with start-ups and Fortune 500 organizations, Travis will lead AVAD in planning, supply chain operations, business development, and more.

“Jesse has impressive experience in supply chain, logistics, purchasing, and operations, and we are pleased to have him at AVAD,” said Fred Farrar, president for AVAD. “We are confident that Jesse will be an asset to our team, helping us grow while continuing to provide our dealers with the best solutions and service.”

The new positions continue AVAD’s expansion and growth plans announced earlier in November, as it works to streamline its inventory supply chain and reach more markets.