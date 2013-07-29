Christie Holostation Combines Performance with High Resolution

The What: Christie has launched its Christie HoloStation, a self-contained, personal visualization system that provides ultra high performance 3D and high resolution display for an immersive experience in small spaces and for “on-the-go.”



The What Else: The Christie HoloStation comes with projection displays, screens, tracking and interactive technology and displays up to 16.8 Megapixels of data in a 3D stereoscopic and interactive, tracked environment. It provides the functionalities of a full-size Christie CAVE, but in a scaled down (85-inch by 108-inch by 101-inch footprint), self-contained personal immersive environment that fits into a standard office or cubicle. With interactive 3D content and graphic cards as options, it features external graphics processing designed for large-scale 3D visualization and full Dual Link DVI-D bandwidth. The Christie HoloStation can be set up in almost any facility, and with its head-tracking sensors and interactive tools, it is useful for applications including aircraft design development, architectural walk-throughs and product design reviews, maintenance and service training, medical training and as a 3D virtual trainer.

The HoloStation system showcased at SIGGRAPH 2013, July 23-25, is powered by four Christie Mirage WU-L WUXGA DLP 3D projectors that deliver high resolution and rich pixel density, as well as continuous system calibration, in a small footprint unit capable of advanced 2D-3D visualizations. The Mirage WU-L with RGB LED is the first Mirage Series projector to use solid-state LED illumination, providing lifelike, vibrant colors and consistent performance over an estimated 60,000-hours (approximately 6.5 years) life cycle. The compact, four-sided Christie HoloStation system allows visitors at the booth to become immersed and interact using the controls. The tracking system enables the 3D models to change their perspective at the slightest turn of the user’s body, making the virtual reality as close to real life as possible.