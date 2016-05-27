AV User Group Socializes in NYC

The AV User Group met last week in Manhattan for one of its seasonal information sessions and social gatherings. Originally based in the UK, the organization of technology managers recently branched out to welcome members in New York City and Hong Kong. The group’s primary mission is to promote effective use of AV communication technology while spreading knowledge of leading AV solutions.

Last week’s session focused on recent trends in collaboration technology, particularly the de-formalization of conference and breakout rooms. Small, scalable solutions seemed to dominate the conversation, as both integrators and manufacturers commented on the trend away from large, expensive systems.

The bevvy of new products appearing—and to be revealed at—InfoComm was also a popular topic. Some integrators went so far as to predict that the next group meeting would likely be heavily influenced by trends set at the show.Learn more about the group at http://www.avusergroup.com/.