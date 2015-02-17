AV Technology Magazine Honors ISE 2015 Best of Show Award Winners

NewBay Media has announced the winners of its first annual ISE Best of Show Awards for the brands AV Technology, Residential Systems, and Digital Signage. The Best of Show Awards recognize new and outstanding products exhibited at the recent ISE 2015. The winners were selected by panels of professional users and editors, based on information provided by the nominated companies as well as booth visits during the show.

“ISE 2015 was a remarkable showcase for the latest technology and services for commercial and residential integrators and end users,” states Adam Goldstein, VP/Group Publisher, NewBay Media’s AV/Pro Audio Group. “These winning products in particular stood out, and promise to impact the AV industry throughout the year.”

Nominated products had to be products that were new since ISE 2014 and exhibited at ISE 2015.